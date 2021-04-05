Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FB stock traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.61. 568,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average of $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $875.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.51 and a 1 year high of $304.67.
In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
