Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.15. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.68. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

