Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.43. 98,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The company has a market cap of $337.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $309.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

