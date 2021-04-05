Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $130.08. 183,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,726,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.68 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.