Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $565,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.12. 42,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,957. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $79.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

