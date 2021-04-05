Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,782 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

