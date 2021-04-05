Patron Partners Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 238,634 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,000. Prosperity Bancshares comprises about 16.0% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

