Particl Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,805.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Particl has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $27,805.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,788,440 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,417 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

