ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $155,466.64 and approximately $78,596.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.31 or 0.00354939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars.

