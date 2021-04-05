Parachute Price Hits $0.0278 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $372,759.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,674,370 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

