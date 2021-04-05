Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,069 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after buying an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

