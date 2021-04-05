Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $5,250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.