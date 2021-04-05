Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 23,907 Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

