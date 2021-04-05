Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.00 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.