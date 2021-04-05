Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $245,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $135.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,864 shares of company stock worth $17,909,497. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

