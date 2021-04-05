Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $230,000 in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,740 shares of company stock worth $4,613,720. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $593.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

