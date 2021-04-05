Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,450,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.