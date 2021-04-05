Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $3,937,080.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $328.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

