Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.25. 367,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,895,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,193,612 shares of company stock worth $64,215,864.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

