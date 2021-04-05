Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $62.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,191.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,059.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,795.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

