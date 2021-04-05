Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,770,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.36 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

