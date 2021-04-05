Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $1,198,053.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,602. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,994. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.