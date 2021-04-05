Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. 283,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,196,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

