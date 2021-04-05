Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,195,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,413,602 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. 46,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

