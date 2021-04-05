Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.72. 5,161,697 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.