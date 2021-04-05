Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in DexCom by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $29,439,231. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $365.89. 3,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

