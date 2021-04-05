Oxen Price Hits $1.43 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $76.93 million and $343,504.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,346.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.59 or 0.03538474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00355031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.15 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00462678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00408608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00324234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00025669 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,662,128 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

