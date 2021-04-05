Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of OM opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

