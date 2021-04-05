Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post sales of $155.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.72 million. Orion Group posted sales of $166.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $697.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.98 million to $730.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $744.95 million, with estimates ranging from $738.39 million to $751.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

