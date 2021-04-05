Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
ORE stock opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$309.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
