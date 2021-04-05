Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

ORE stock opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$309.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,554,300. Also, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson bought 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26. Insiders have acquired 263,500 shares of company stock worth $264,985 over the last ninety days.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

