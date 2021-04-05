OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $49.91. 4,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 295,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $825.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,212. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

