Oppenheimer Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $251.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $206.85 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

