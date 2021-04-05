OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives $9.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

ONCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

