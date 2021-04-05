OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.44 or 0.00014146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 120.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00466245 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 128.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

