Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.