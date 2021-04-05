Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,645,651 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,645,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,568,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Lufax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,080,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.