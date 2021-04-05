O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

