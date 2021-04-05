NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $186.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.50.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.68. 64,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,872. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $79.89 and a 52 week high of $211.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

