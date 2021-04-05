Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,059 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $28,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,260 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

