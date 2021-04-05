Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,259,718 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895,814 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,259,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,411,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

