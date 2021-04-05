Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,889 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $29,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $7,769,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $7,582,000.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

