Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $28,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $9,531,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125,414 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 269,929 shares valued at $16,863,713. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.67 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

