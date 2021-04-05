Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 7.8%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.00. 20,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 774,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

