Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,681,800 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 2,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,035. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.