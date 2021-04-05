NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 220,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.46 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

