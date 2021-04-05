NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,978 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NLOK stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.