Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,664 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $525.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

