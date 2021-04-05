Northern Trust Corp Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Codexis were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

