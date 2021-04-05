Northern Trust Corp Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.69 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $278,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

