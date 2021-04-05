Northern Trust Corp Acquires 60,350 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

